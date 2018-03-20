Dog rescued from Korean meat farm adopted from Elmbrook Humane Society

A dog that was rescued from a Korean dog meat farm last summer is finally going to his forever home.

Marcus, a Jindo mix, was one of four dogs rescued from the South Korean dog meat trade. When the Elmbrook Humane Society in Brookfield took him in, he suffered from many medical conditions, including heartworm.

Marcus had spent his entire life in small cages, he also didn't know how to be a free dog.

After veterinary care and rehabilitation, Marcus made great progress. In December he moved into foster care, and he's spent the last few months in the foster care of one of the Elmbrook Humane Society's volunteers.

On Feb. 16, the volunteer and her husband decided to officially adopt Marcus.