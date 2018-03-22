Dodge County woman run over by her own car

She was trying to secure her child in a car seat

Maggie Glynn
12:47 PM, Mar 22, 2018
A woman in Rubicon was run over by her own car on Wednesday night. 

The 67-year-old was attempting to put a child in a safety seat while the car was still in neutral according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The woman attempted to stop the car when it began rolling backward. She was pushed over and the vehicle rolled over her, injuring her upper body.

She was transported by flight for life to Summit Aurora to be treated for serious injuries. Neither alcohol or drugs appear to be factors, the sheriff's office says.

