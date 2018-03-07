Wauwatosa Police seeks to return class ring to rightful owner

6:50 PM, Mar 6, 2018

Ring found in a burglary investigation.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is hoping to return a class ring to its rightful owner.

The ring was found in a burglary investigation back in November, 2013. It's a Paul Simon Job Corps class ring with initials and a year inscribed inside.

If the ring belongs to you, contact the Property Clerk at 471-8430, extension 5136. The owner will be asked to identify the inscriptions.

Wauwatosa Police Department posted pictures of the ring on their Facebook page.

