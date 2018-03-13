BEAVER DAM -- The burning down of Beaver Dam's Village Glen Apartment building -- where an explosion killed one person last week-- has been postponed until Thursday.

The building was scheduled to be demolished through a controlled burn on Wednesday, but with high winds expected in the area that day, authorities decided to postpone the operation.

The National Weather Service says the high wind speed predicted for Wednesday would not be favorable for a safe operation. However, the weather is expected to improve by Thursday.

Area roads around the apartment complex will close at 9 a.m. Thursday for the controlled burn.