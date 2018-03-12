Daylight Saving Time and its impact on your sleep

MENOMONEE FALLS -- If it is harder to wake up the kids Monday morning, you are not alone. We are all missing that extra hour of sleep, thanks to Daylight Saving Time.

Dr. B. Tucker Woodson, a doctor of sleep medicine with Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin has a few tips so we can all get back on the right track.

He points out that it may be harder to wake up since sunrise is an hour later. On Friday, March 9 sunrise was at 6:14 a.m. Now that we have sprung forward, you won't see sunrise until 7:09 a.m. Monday.

Dr. Woodson points out it is also time to look out for each other.

"When the clock goes forward, there's an increased risk of heart attack. The reason for that is unknown they don't know why that is," said Dr. Woodson.

Dr. Woodson points out sleep deprivation has the possibility of increased stress hormones, "And that has some effects on the heart and risk of heart disease."

He assures all of us that we will feel back to normal again, in the next day or so.

There is one bright spot to losing that extra hour: More daylight at night, which Dr. Woodson says has proven to lower the number of traffic accidents.

