Daycare workers accused of giving kids gummies with melatonin to help them sleep

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- Three day care workers have been arrested and charged for giving gummy bears with melatonin to toddlers to help them sleep during nap time.

According to NBC Chicago, police responded to a call of suspicious activity at the Kiddie Junction Daycare Center.

The three teachers admitted to giving the 2 and 3-year-olds gummy bears with melatonin, a distribution not approved by parents or guardians.

Krisetn Luletta, a 32-year-old from Niles, Jessica Heyse, a 19-year-old from Des Plaines, and Ashley Helfenbein, a 25-year-old from Chicago, each were charged with two counts of endangering the life or health of a child and also two counts of battery.

Authorities said that parents were informed of the incident, and that the employees didn't think that their actions were inappropriate, given that it was an over-the-counter sleep aid.

The three face other possible charges.