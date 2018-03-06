DACA protesters arrested in downtown Racine

RACUBE --- In fall of last year, President Donald Trump said the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrival or DACA will end on March 5.

But it's still very much in effect despite the Trump administration's plans to end the program.

Monday many rallied across America for lawmakers to vote on the clean DREAM Act that would allow immigrants to legally stay in this country. Protesters locally to the streets in downtown Racine.

Students came from schools in Milwaukee and Racine Counties.

Fernanda Jimenez, a DACA recipient is one of many fighting for permanent protection for the immigrant community.

“It's very powerful for students to come out and show what they’re power is and to show that their rights are going to be heard,” said Jimenez.

The DACA program currently protects nearly 800,000 young immigrants from deportation. As Dreamers are left in limbo they’re using Monday's deadline as an opportunity to call for lawmakers to vote on the Clean DREAM Act.

“It feels disgusting as a human being I shouldn’t have to fear for my life,” said Jimenez. “As Paul Ryan being our representative of Racine we demand him to stand up and listen to his constituents.”

The rally also brought out Democratic Candidate Randy Bryce, who is running against Ryan later this year for Congress. He wanted to show his support. Cathy Myers who’s also running for Congress was apart of the rally as well.

“They’ve had every opportunity to get something done and nothings been done,” said Bryce. "As far as I’m concerned family values, have to do with keeping people together.”

Bryce and Myers along with at least 10 others were arrested because of a civil disobedience protest blocking a main downtown street.

Voces de la Frontera, a Hispanic advocacy group, raised nearly $5,000 in less than a day on an online crowdfunding page to help pay the fines of those who were arrested.