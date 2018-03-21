‘Da Crusher' group nearly at fundraising goal to erect South Milwaukee statue

The plan to build a statue to honor a famous South Milwaukee wrestler is just a few thousand dollars away from its goal.

Fans have been fundraising to build a bronze statue of the professional wrestler Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski in South Milwaukee.

The organizer of the effort, Chris Smith said Tuesday that more than $36,000 has been raised so far, mostly through small donations.

“I think that’s the way the crusher would've wanted it,” said Smith. “The people, the hardworking people the people in the saloons are giving $5, $10 there have been so many of them.”

Smith expects to reach his fundraising goal after an event next month. If all goes as planned, the statue could be unveiled as early as next spring.

To donate, visit the group’s GoFundMe Page.