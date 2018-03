Cudahy High School coach accused of inappropriate relationship with student

CUDAHY -- A coach at Cudahy High School has been charged in connection with an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Powerlifting coach Kurt Wojciechowski, 45, faces four counts of exposing a child to harmful materials.

According to the criminal complaint, Wojciechowski sent naked pictures and videos of himself to a 17-year-old student. Wojciechowski also gave the teen a key to his apartment.

The school reported the accusations to Cudahy police a week ago.

If convicted, Wojciechowski could get up to 14 years in prison.