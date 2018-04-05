Credit card fraud victim thinks Usinger's breach is to blame

Usinger's Famous Sausage announced this week that their e-commerce website had been hacked between September of 2017 and March of this year.

At the time they didn't know if the information that was stolen had been mis-used. Now a West Allis woman says her credit card was charged fraudulently after using the Usinger's site for a Christmas gift.

Debra-Jean Zalac said she used her credit card to buy a gift in December. Just last week she noticed a charge on her card that she didn't recognize.

"I found a transaction for $101.50 and I'm like that doesn't look familiar to me" said Zalac.

She only uses the card in question for reoccurring healthcare charges and it never leaves the house. But she did use it for the gift on the Usinger's site and that's why she thinks it was compromised.

After ordering a new card and disputed the charge, she received notice that her previous card could have been compromised.

"When I got the mail I got the letter from Usinger's saying, oh you are part of a data breach," Zalac said.

Usinger's hasn't said how many customers might have been part of this breach. Our calls to the company were not returned before press time.

In a statement on its website the company said "We take your information security seriously. Usinger's is conducting a thorough review of the computer systems and protocols impacting our e-commerce website...”

They have set up a website to help customers who could be victims.

