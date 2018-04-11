Coyote gets chased by cat in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood

12:02 PM, Apr 11, 2018
A Milwaukee County bus surveillance camera captured a coyote being chased by a cat on Holton Street in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.

MILWAUKEE –  Drivers for the Milwaukee County Transit System admit they see some strange things along their routes. 

But this week, one driver could not believe his eyes when he saw a chase -- between two animals --unfold right in front of his bus in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. 

Bus surveillance camera shows a coyote sprinting down Holton Street – being chased by a small black cat.

The coyote was a surprising enough sight for the bus driver – but the cat made the moment “a first” for the transit system. 

The Milwaukee County Transit System released the video on their Facebook page  and said: 


“Our buses travel 18 million miles a year and our drivers see a LOT on the roads - but this is a first! A small cat chasing a coyote across a city street. You really have to see it to believe it! Another story of #MCTSExcellence!”


Watch the video above and see the strange encounter for yourself.
 

 

