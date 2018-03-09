'Complete loss': Beaver Dam apartment building to be torn down after explosion

Beaver Dam Police say the apartment building that suffered a chemical explosion this week is now a “complete loss,” and the building must be torn down.

In a news release, police said there are ongoing concerns there are still remnant explosive material after the controlled detonation done on the building on Wednesday.

On Monday, chemicals in an apartment police believed to house bomb making material caused an explosion and the entire apartment complex was evacuated.

Residents in the surrounding buildings returned home Wednesday night and Thursday, but the residents of the building where the explosion occurred have not been let back in.

The surrounding buildings have been deemed safe, according to police. Law enforcement will continue to monitor the area.

Police said immediate plans to remove the building are being made. Anyone who wants to help support displaced families can make donations at any Horicon Bank in Dodge County. All donations should be made payable to Dodge County COAD/Beaver Dam Apartment.