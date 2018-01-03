Colorful hand-carved 'ice bars' returning to Milwaukee's Third Ward this month

Colorful "ice bars" are coming back to Milwaukee's Third Ward for "A Toast To Winter."

On Jan. 19 three restaurants in the Third Ward, Café Benelux, St. Paul Fish and The Wicked Hop, will be serving drinks outdoors at hand-carved ice bars.

The bars will consist of 150 blocks of ice, weighing in at a total of 23 tons.

Guinness World Record Holder Max Zuleta, of Art Below Zero, will be carving the bars and signature ice features at each bar.

In previous years the event included warm and cold drinks, infrared heaters and enough room to seat 14 people.

The St. Paul Fish Company posted footage of their colorful outdoor bar last year.

Portions of the proceeds from "A Toast To Winter" will be donated to charity.

The event is free to enter and will last as long as the ice does. For more information visit the event Facebook page here.