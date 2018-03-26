Classes resume at Oconomowoc High School after carbon monoxide scare

OCONOMOWOC -- Oconomowoc High School re-opened today for regular school hours and operation -- after a carbon monoxide leak prompted a mass evacuation Thursday and caused nearly 200 people to get sick.

Angel Sartore is a sophomore at the high school and said she was in the bathroom last week when her school issued a medical alert. The school then ordered a mass evacuation of the campus after multiple students reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during a choir rehearsal.

“It’s kind of nerve-racking because you never know when it could happen again," Sartore said. "And they didn’t find the problem yet."

On Friday, classes were canceled as the district worked with an environmental management firm and the Western Lakes Fire Department to test the air quality of the school.

“My mind was like, how could this actually happen in a school," Sartore questioned. "You think you’d be safe [but] mechanical things do happen."

Tests continued throughout the weekend until the district confirmed the school was safe to re-enter.

“Coming back to school, it’s kind of alright," said Connor Ross, student. "I mean, there's some doubt, but I mean, that’s with every day."

“Considering there was no warning, I think that everything went as best as it could," Brian Early, a father of two students, chimed in.

According to the district, although it can confirm the air quality isn’t abnormal, the school hasn't yet identified a source of the CO leak.

