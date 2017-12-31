City of Milwaukee becomes official new owner of former Boston Store at Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE -- The city of Milwaukee is officially the proud new owner of the former Northridge Boston Store —and there are plans for redevelopment in the new year.

“Don’t sleep on the ninth district, there are plenty of wonderful things happening," Alderwoman Chantia Lewis said.

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis announced the Northridge parcel transfer was officially approved this month by the Milwaukee Common Council.

“That’s been my goal," Alderwoman Lewis said.

"My mission and my life’s work thus far [is] to ensure that we are not only open for business, but we are filling up those vacancies," she continued.

The city purchased the Boston Store portion of the vacant mall from a group led by Penzeys Spices owner, William Penzey. The property transfer was made in an effort to move the city’s ninth district forward.

In addition to announcing the Northridge parcel transfer, Alderwoman Lewis also shared some of the other new developments happening in the ninth. Not only are five new restaurants moving to the area —three of which are already opened —but the Alderwoman said she and her redevelopment team are working hard to fill all vacancies along the Brown Deer Road corridor.

“It’s a new year, new ninth and that’s why we’re going to get the conversation started about hashtag new 9th MKE because I want those wonderful stories told in the district so people who did not know what was going on will now start being a part of the conversation," the alderwoman said.

The move allows the city to begin marketing the property for redevelopment very soon --likely in early 2018. The city's redevelopment plan for the Granville area calls for converting the former mall into a light industrial space, along with developing a public plaza with neighborhood-oriented stores and restaurants near the northwest corner of W. Brown Deer Rd. and N. 76th St.