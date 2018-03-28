Chinese space station most likely to fall to Earth on Easter weekend

It's uncertain exactly where the lab is headed

Tess Klein
8:54 PM, Mar 27, 2018
China's Tiangong-1 space lab will most likely fall to Earth between March 30 and April 2 according to the European Space Agency's (ESA) Space Debris Office and Space.com.

However, this window of time is highly variable according to Space Debris Office representatives as China lost contact with the station in 2016, just five years after the station was launched into space.

Earlier in the week, there was speculation that the school bus-sized space lab was headed for Southeastern Wisconsin, but the lab could re-enter the atmosphere anywhere between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitudes, putting our area on the fringe of the re-entry zone.

Experts have reason to believe that some portions of the station will survive the journey through the Earth's atmosphere and reach the surface.

