Car crashes into home in Wauwatosa

The Wauwatosa Fire Department is on the scene of an accident where a car crashed into a residential home Thursday morning.

It happened at a home in the 800 block of N. 60th Street.

Photos show the front end of the car smashed into the brick exterior of the front of the house, all the way through the wall of the inside of the home.

Authorities say there were no injuries in the crash, but the house suffered structural damage.

Investigators believe the crash was caused by a mechanical issue with the car.

