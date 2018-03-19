C. 1880 restaurant in Walker's Point to close April 28

MILWAUKEE – More troubling news announced this morning in Milwaukee's restaurant community.

C. 1880 in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood announced they will close their restaurant for good on April 28.

The announcement was made on the restaurant’s website by the chef-owner Thomas Hauck.

In the release, Hauck said he is not renewing the restaurant’s lease due to financial troubles last year with the closure of his Karl Ratzsch restaurant. Hauck bought the century-old Karl Ratzsch restaurant back in 2016. The restaurant closed roughly a year later.

“Sadly, with the unfortunate failure of the Karl Ratzsch venture, and the changes in the Milwaukee restaurant market, I am no longer in a confident financial position to renew the lease for the space we call home at 1100 S.1st Street,” Hauck wrote on the restaurant’s website. “This is in no way a reflection on the landlord or others. They have been a joy to work with, day in and day out. In reality, I must put my wife and children first in this decision, no matter how hard it is personally.”

Hauck said he made the closing announcement was made weeks in advance so customers can have the opportunity to dine one last time before the restaurant closes.

To read Hauck’s full announcement, click here.