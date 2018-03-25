Brookfield Police looking for 2 thieves who stole credit cards from lockers at Xperience Fitness

BROOKFIELD – Brookfield police are looking for a man and woman accused of stealing credit cards from locked lockers at Xperience Fitness.

The cards were reportedly stolen on Friday around 9:20 a.m.

Police say the suspects were caught on camera using the victims’ credit cards down the road – at the Home Depot in Wauwatosa.

According to Brookfield police, the man used one of the stolen credit cards at the store, and it went through. However, the woman used a different stolen credit card and it was declined.

Police say the man had on a sweatshirt with emblems on the front and back, with the emblem on the back reading “Live Free” with a snake, and possibly “Die Hard” below that. The woman was wearing a dark color hooded sweatshirt with blue sweatpants.

They were seen driving a maroon or red larger SUV with a roof rack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brookfield police at (262) 787-3702.