Brookfield Police look for 2 men who stole nearly $160 worth of liquor from Pick n' Save

TMJ4
11:49 AM, Apr 14, 2018
43 mins ago

Brookfield Police are looking for two men who stole nearly $160 worth of liquor from a Pick n’ Save store this week.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROOKFIELD – Brookfield Police are looking for two men who stole nearly $160 worth of liquor from a Pick n’ Save store this week. 

It happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at the Pick n’ Save store located at 17295 W Capitol Dr.

According to Brookfield Police, two men entered the store and went to the liquor department. One man took four bottles of single malt scotch whiskey -- with a total value of $158.96 -- and placed them in a shopping cart.

He then walked away from the cart. The other man approached the cart  -- and proceeded to conceal two of the four bottles in his waistband and the other two in a black bag before leaving the store. 

The other man left the store shortly after. 

The suspects are described by Brookfield Police as…

  • Suspect #1: black male, 30-40 years old, approximately 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs, wearing a blue baseball hat, black jacket with writing on the back, and acid wash jeans. 
  • Suspect #2: black male, 25-35 years old, approximately 6'1" tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs, with a short Afro, facial hair, wearing a gray hoodie under a black jacket and black baggy pants with writing on the left pant leg. 

Police do not have a description of the vehicle they left in. 

Anyone with information on either of the suspects, please contact Officer Stubblefield at stubblefield@ci.brookfield.wi.us.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top