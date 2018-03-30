Brazen thieves in Brookfield: Car stolen during church service

Brookfield police confirm thieves stole a vehicle from the parking lot of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brookfield Monday, March 19, during an evening church service.

Brookfield police said they are still looking for whoever is responsible.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to give out her name, said she’s scared someone would be that brazen to steal a car at a church. She’s lived at a home near the church for 56 years.

“Maybe they should have somebody come out you know walk through the parking lot and check them out,” said the woman.

The pastor at Immanuel Lutheran said the church’s surveillance system captured the crime happening in the church’s parking lot. He said the images are not close up. He gave the video to the Brookfield Police Department.

The pastor also said police responded quickly and did end up recovering the stolen car. It’s unclear where it was or who was inside.

TODAY'S TMJ4 requested surveillance footage from police.

Neighbors said they are not shocked just disappointed a thief would steal during a church service.

“There’s evil people all over.”