Ascension All Saints Hospital bans vasectomies per Catholic doctrine

8:14 PM, Mar 27, 2018

RACINE -- According to a source from Ascension All Saints Hospital, vasectomies are now banned from the Catholic-tradition based healthcare provider.

In Catholic eyes, a vasectomy can be considered a form of birth control. Since birth control is sinful, the All Saints has forbidden the procedure.

“With the sun setting of the St. Luke’s Health Services agreement on the Racine campus, we are applying the ethical and religious directives to all sterilizations on that campus, both for men and women,” said Caryn Kaufman, Ascension Wisconsin Spokesperson.

An agreement with St. Luke's Health Services allowed the vasectomies and tubal ligations, the female equivalent of the procedure. Starting in July tubal ligations will be banned as well.

