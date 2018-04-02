Appleton restaurant flips into Bob's Burgers for April Fools' Day

APPLETON, Wis. -- An Appleton restaurant took April Fools' Day to a whole new level on Sunday.

Home Burger Bar in downtown Appleton switched over to "Bob's Burgers" after the popular cartoon show

They served burgers from the "Bob's Burgers Cook Book" and dressed up as the characters.

Co-owner Mandy Ferg say it was a big hit last year so they wanted to do it again

"So many people were sad that we surprised them last minute and just put the sign up at 5 a.m. and didn't warn them. They wanted to be here for the event, and they had other things going on and they missed it, so when it fell on a Sunday, April Fools' Day this year, we were back at it,” Ferg said.