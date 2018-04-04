AP: Rebecca Dallet defeats Michael Screnock for State Supreme Court seat

9:03 PM, Apr 3, 2018

The Associated Press is reporting Judge Rebecca Dallet has defeated Judge Michael Screnock in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

Liberal Rebecca Dallet has easily defeated conservative Michael Screnock in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race seen as the latest bellwether of voter attitudes ahead of the November election.

Dallet's victory cuts conservative control of the state's highest court from 5-2 to 4-3. She also becomes the sixth woman on the seven-member court.

Conservative Justice Michael Gableman did not seek a second 10-year term.

Wisconsin's high court has become notably partisan in recent years even though it's nonpartisan in name.

Dallet, a Milwaukee County judge, drew strong Democratic support including an endorsement from former Vice President Joe Biden.

Screnock, a Sauk County judge appointed and endorsed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker, had the backing of the National Rifle Association and the Wisconsin Republican Party.

