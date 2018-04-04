Liberal Rebecca Dallet has easily defeated conservative Michael Screnock in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race seen as the latest bellwether of voter attitudes ahead of the November election.

Dallet's victory cuts conservative control of the state's highest court from 5-2 to 4-3. She also becomes the sixth woman on the seven-member court.

BREAKING: With a 15 point lead @AP has called the race for @judgedallet pic.twitter.com/uq5hfj3w0P — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) April 4, 2018

Conservative Justice Michael Gableman did not seek a second 10-year term.

Wisconsin's high court has become notably partisan in recent years even though it's nonpartisan in name.

Dallet, a Milwaukee County judge, drew strong Democratic support including an endorsement from former Vice President Joe Biden.

Screnock, a Sauk County judge appointed and endorsed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker, had the backing of the National Rifle Association and the Wisconsin Republican Party.