9-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot by brother identified

MILWAUKEE-- Milwaukee police say a 9-year-old girl is dead after she was accidentally shot by her brother Saturday afternoon.

The victim was identified by police Sunday morning as Miyanna D. Jelks.

The girl was shot inside a home on Milwaukee's north side. Police say the brother is a minor and was taken to Milwaukee County Children's Court Center.

Police say the girl's parents, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, were arrested on multiple charges. Police will present the case to the Milwaukee County district attorney's office in the coming days.



