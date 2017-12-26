A young Milwaukee boy is proving age is nothing but a number.

Isaiah Thompson, a second grader at Milwaukee College Prep, just recently wrote and published his very first book.

A 2nd grader now, the 7-year-old's book focuses on his first grade struggle with understanding and dealing with anger. This creative little author, who has a knack for reading and writing, wrote about his frustrations during a class assignment.

His mother is an author as well and when she came across the assignment she says it was so good, it had to be published as a book.

"I thought it would help other kids also," said Cher-Rhonda Woodard-Lynk. "It made me realize what he was feeling inside when he was going through what he was going through."

And both of his parents are excited to see him accomplish this goal as they hope this inspires other kids too.

"Very proud of him, couldn't be happier," said Cleve Thompson, his father.

"I think Isaiah is opening a door for a lot of his peers," said Woodard-Lynk.

“I Keep Getting Mad” can be found on amazon.com for just $10. You can get the book online here.

Isaiah is currently working on a second book.