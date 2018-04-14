7 injured as fire burns through apartment on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE -- A two-alarm fire burns through an apartment building near 43rd and Lincoln on Milwaukee's south side.

Seven people were injured at the Garden Terrace Homes.

Elidia Concepcion and her boyfriend were watching TV when they smelled something burning.

"I don't know, everything just happened so fast," Concepcion said.

Concepcion says she lives directly under the third-floor apartment where the fire started.

"I grabbed just my kid’s coat and his stroller and his shoes and then we ran out as fast as we could," she said.

Many had to evacuate, fire officials say at least a half a dozen were trapped and had to be rescued.

"They were out the window like screaming for help like they needed help to get out," Concepcion said.

The seven people sent to the hospital are there for breathing in smoke -- no injuries are expected to be serious.

“My guess is that people will be displaced at least for several days,” said Mike Blackwood, the Acting Deputy Chief with the Milwaukee Fire Department.

There's a sigh of relief for Concepcion as she and her family are safe but she won't be able to stay here for a couple days.

“Well, I’m going to have to go back to my grandma’s for a little while until all this gets figured out. I don’t know,” she said.

The fire was contained to the one third floor unit, it has significant damage.

Right now, investigators are trying to figure out what caused this fire.