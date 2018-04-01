$607 worth of DVDs stolen from Brookfield Target

BROOKFIELD--The Brookfield Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole $607.67 worth of DVDs from the Target on W. Bluemound Rd.

According to BPD, a male and a female entered the store on March 19th and concealed the stolen DVDs in the female's shoulder bag.

The female is described as white, 5'6", 145lbs., brown hair, and in her 20s. The male is described as white, 6', 165lbs., with brown hair and also in his 20s. He appeared to have a scab or scar on the left side of his face, according to BPD.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Officer Kevin Fellmeth with the BPD at 262-787-3702.