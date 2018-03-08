$5,000 reward offered for Picasso print stolen from Milwaukee art dealer

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for a rare Picasso print stolen from a Milwaukee art dealer.

It was swiped last month from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals on North Jefferson Street.

Picasso only did 30 of the prints. It’s worth between $35,000 and $50,000.

The owner of the appraisal shop told WTMJ sister station TODAY’S TMJ4 last month someone walked in and took off with the original Picasso piece. It was framed, sitting on a shelf, and it was signed by the legendary artist nearly 70 years ago.

While police are investigating, the owners have contacted local auction houses, museums, and art galleries making this virtually impossible to resell.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or the FBI.