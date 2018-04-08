5 injured in Beaver Dam apartment fire

BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- Dodge County officials are "still working on the accountability of all the building occupants" following a fire at a downtown apartment complex in Beaver Dam.

Officials said five people have been transported to local hospitals. The extent of injuries were not released at this time.

The initial call came in around 6 a.m. The City of Beaver Dam fire and police departments responded to the 600 block of West Third Street and requested the aid of 12 other departments from the Dodge County area, the release said.

The fire in the 17-unit building is now contained but has not been fully extinguished. At a press conference, officials said there were moderate amount of smoke at the scene.

Residents of West Third Street and LaCrosse Street were originally evacuated, but all West Third Street residents but one were able to return to their home, according to a release.

Officials said the apartment building did not have a sprinkler system.

Beaver Dam Fire Department Captain Paul Hartl said the flat roof and construction of the building also complicated efforts to put out the fire.

During firefighting operations, there was a structural collapse of the roof. Officials say heavy equipment is now at the scene to help remove debris.

Beaver Dam officials said Red Cross and other agencies are assisting with relocating residents.