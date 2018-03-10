45-year-old Milwaukee woman arrested after shooting, injuring employee at West Allis business

WEST ALLIS – A 45-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested after she shot and injured an employee at a West Allis business Saturday afternoon.

According to police, it happened around 12:30 p.m. at a business located in the 900 block of S. 108th Street (Highway 100) -- near Theodore Trecker Way. It appears the incident happened at M&M Motors.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an employee injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say the woman then fled the scene in a vehicle and traveled west and then south from the scene. Initial reports indicate the female fired more shots in the area of the 900 block of S. 109th St.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of S. 108th St. and W. Greenfield Ave. The woman was taken into custody without incident.

Right now, there is no word if anyone else was injured in this incident.

Officers and detectives of the West Allis Police Department are currently investigating all the circumstances surrounding this incident.

At this time, police are not searching for any other suspects.

Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.

