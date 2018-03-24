KENOSHA – Officials in Kenosha are investigating an afternoon fire that trapped residents on the second floor and sent four people to the hospital.



The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Southcrest Apartments, located near 85th Street and 22nd Avenue in Kenosha.

Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig says the fire broke out on the first floor of the building and quickly spread through an open stairwell to the second floor.

Several crews were nearby at the time and able to respond quickly to the scene. When they got here, a few residents were considering jumping out of the second floor windows, but other neighbors and firefighters stopped them, using ladders instead to get them to safety.

"We had a woman trapped in a bathroom in one of the back apartment units," said Leipzig. "She was able to roll a wet towel under the door to keep the smoke from coming in."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Leipzig says there's extensive damage to the building.

Vernon Elementary School opened as a temporary shelter for residents that were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross responded to help find a place to stay for those who need it.

There are 16 units in the building. Leipzig says it's an older building that did not have a sprinkler system.

TODAY’S TMJ4 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as new developments come in.

