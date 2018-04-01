2 shot, injured overnight outside bar on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE -- Two people were shot and injured after a fight broke out at a bar on the city's north side early Sunday morning.

According to Milwaukee Police, a 26-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were at the bar when a fight erupted between two groups of people. The victims left the bar and told police they heard several gunshots as they drove away.

Their car was struck by the gunfire and the two realized that they were shot. They drove themselves to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The investigation is on-going. Police are still looking for the suspects.