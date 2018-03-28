2 arrested, 2 Milwaukee police officers injured after fight at South Gate Cinema

MILWAUKEE -- Two Milwaukee Police officers were injured while breaking up a fight at a Marcus movie theater.

The fight broke out Tuesday around 8 p.m. at South Gate Cinema – located near 27th Street and Oklahoma Avenue.

According to Milwaukee police, officers were called to the theater after a fight started. Some time passed and another fight broke out and more officers were called in to assist.

Two people were arrested from both altercations.

Police say one officer was punched in the face and another one was kicked while trying to get the fights under control.

Right now, it’s unclear what caused the fight to start.

