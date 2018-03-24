18-year-old shot, killed in Milwaukee following argument

MILWAUKEE -- An 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning after an argument on Milwaukee's north side.

Milwaukee police say the victim was shot in the 1900 block of N. 33rd Street just before 4 a.m. and died from his injuries at that location.

Police's preliminary investigation shows the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.

Milwaukee police are still investigating and continue to look for the gunman involved.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.