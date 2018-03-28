Authorities offer $1,000 reward for the arrest of Sussex gas station armed robber

SUSSEX - Crime Stoppers of Waukesha County is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of an armed robber at a Clark gas station in the Village of Sussex.

At 7:31 p.m. on February 13, 2018, a masked gunman, who is believed to be a white male, entered the Clark gas station located at N64 W23270. The suspect had a silver revolver and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene and ran eastbound towards Waukesha Ave.

The suspect is believed to be 5'9" to 5'10" with a medium build, wearing dark clothes, a black ski mask, one dark glove, and one blue latex glove on his left hand.

Anyone with possible surveillance camera footage in the area is asked to report anything suspicious to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

Any possible tips on identifying the suspect or other information should be directed to Crime Stoppers of Waukesha County or call Detective Hoppe at 262-896-8047.