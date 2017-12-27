1 dead, 1 hurt in Oak Creek domestic violence incident

OAK CREEK -- One person was killed and one person was injured in a domestic violence incident Tuesday night, police in Oak Creek say.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of E. Woodview Ave. just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for a reported domestic violence incident. When they arrived, they found a deceased woman and a man who was injured. That man was treated and later released from a local hospital.

A suspect in the case has been taken into custody and there is no danger to the public, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.