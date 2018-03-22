Law enforcement activity leads to full I-94 freeway closure; freeway re-opened

I-94 has been re-opened after both directions were closed in Waukesha County due to law enforcement activity.

The closure happened just after 11 a.m. at County SS in Delafield. I-94 westbound was re-opened by 11:30 a.m., and eastbound lanes shortly afterward.

Waukesha Sheriff's staffers told WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4 the situation involves a traffic stop, and gave no other initial information.

Click here for traffic maps including congestion conditions.

Check back for more on this breaking story as details come in.