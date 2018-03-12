Josh Groban, Idina Menzel to play new Bucks arena

The concert lineup at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena is expanding even more.

Josh Groban, with special guest Idina Menzel, will perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (expected to have a new name) on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Fans can buy tickets starting this Friday at 10 a.m. by clicking here.

“We are thrilled to welcome multi-platinum superstar Josh Groban to our new venue,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha in a news release. “Josh is an amazing singer, actor and philanthropist, and we welcome him on behalf of the City of Milwaukee.”

Groban, 36, has sold 30 million albums and DVD's over his career which has also spanned into acting. Idina Menzel's broadway-centered career led her to the role of Elsa in the Disney movie "Frozen."