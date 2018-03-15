Johnsonville recalls more than 100,000 pounds of sausage after possible contamination

The Johnsonville Sausage company, based in Sheboygan Falls, is recalling more than 109,000 pounds of its product.

The company sent a news release specifying that they received three complaints of hard, green plastic inside the sausage which was distributed across the country. No one had become ill by eating the sausage as of Thursday.

The products are 14 ounce jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage which was made on January 4, 2018 with the best-by date of April 4, 2018 and batch ID's of 1001124486 or 1001124487.

Johnsonville said the products have "EST. 34224" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The company says that no one should eat the product, and they should go to health care providers if they are worried about injury or illness. People should either throw away or return the sausage to the place where they bought it.