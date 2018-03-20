How would you like to make an extra $2,000 a week doing easy tasks you already know how to do? Smartphone applications are making things easy for those looking to make money at home.

If you love dogs, ‘Wag’ is for you. The app is like Uber for dog walkers. Rocio Irun uses the ‘Wag’ app on her free time walking other people’s dogs.

“I love dogs this app was an opportunity for me to make some extra income on the side and spend time with puppies,” Irun said.

It’s easy to sign up for the app. Irun said, it’s competitive once you become a walker.

“It’s hard because there are a lot of people dog walking, so you will have to compete against those other people and be really fast at accepting a dog walk," Irun said.

If walking dogs isn’t your thing, there are other task apps to try. ‘Gigwalk’ will connect you with nearby businesses looking for extra help. ‘IPoll’ will pay you to take surveys. ‘Loot’ will have you taking pictures of your favorite brands and post them all over social media.

Then there is ‘Task Rabbit.’ The app will allow you to sign up for a wide range of jobs like, putting together a dresser, yard work, cleaning or mounting a piece of art on a wall for someone.

All of these apps notify you when a potential job opens up near by. You then select the one you want. Then, confirm the details with your client. After that, you simply show up and do the task to get paid.