Hotel shuttle driver crashes van into Mitchell International Airport terminal building
A hotel shuttle van crashed into a terminal building at Mitchell International Airport on Thursday.
A spokesperson said that the crash happened at about 2 p.m. at the International Arrivals Terminal, which is a separate terminal from the main airport building.
The van driver "lost control of his vehicle," according to a news release.
No domestic flights were affected, and there was no initial word on any international flights being affected by the crash.