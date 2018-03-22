Hotel shuttle driver crashes van into Mitchell International Airport terminal building

2:56 PM, Mar 22, 2018
Dan Selan
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc.
A hotel shuttle van crashed into a terminal building at Mitchell International Airport on Thursday.

A spokesperson said that the crash happened at about 2 p.m. at the International Arrivals Terminal, which is a separate terminal from the main airport building.

The van driver "lost control of his vehicle," according to a news release.

No domestic flights were affected, and there was no initial word on any international flights being affected by the crash.

