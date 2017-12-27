23 states showing widespread flu outbreaks
Influenza is on the rise across the country, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.
Haven't gotten the flu shot yet? This map should give you a good reason:
The number of states reporting widespread flu activity jumped from 12 to 23, the proportion of samples testing positive for influenza at clinical laboratories went from 8.4% to 14.0%, and the percentage of people seeking outpatient care for influenza-like illness (ILI) increased from 2.7% to 3.5% over last week’s report, according to the CDC.
The CDC says that the best bet for fighting the flu is to get a flu shot. Check with your physician or your county health department.
According to the CDC's definition, influenza (also known as the flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The flu is different from a cold. The flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:
- Fever* or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
* It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.
Widespread influenza activity was reported by 23 states:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Connecticut
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- New York
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
Regional influenza activity was reported by Puerto Rico and 23 states:
- Alaska
- Colorado
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Maine
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Vermont
- Washington
- Wyoming
Local influenza activity was reported by the District of Columbia and four states:
- Delaware
- Hawaii
- Utah
- West Virginia
Sporadic activity was reported by the U.S. Virgin Islands. Guam did not report. Geographic spread data show how many areas within a state or territory are seeing flu activity.