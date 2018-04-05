Hatched Baby statue on display at La Crosse City Hall

LA CROSSE, Wis. - After months of discussion about where to place a controversial art piece, the sculpture known as the 'Hatched Baby' has been installed.

The piece of German artwork is located near La Crosse City Hall in Wisconsin.

It took three men about 45-minutes to install the sculpture Wednesday morning.

Next to the sculpture is a matching blue plaque from the La Crosse Arts Board. It tells the story behind the Hatched Baby.

Those part of the La Crosse German Relations Association are happy to see the sculpture on display.

"I think it's a great idea to have it here. Art's not for everybody, and there's a lot of different things about art that, you know, people like and don't like," said Todd Bye with the La Crosse Area German Relations Association. "As long as it inspires conversation, maybe it will inspire somebody to do something like it."

The sculpture is a gift from Germany. It could stay in La Crosse for up to two years.

Wolfgang Auer, who lives in La Crosse's sister city of Friedberg, made the sculpture. His Blue Babies project has been on display all over Europe.



"All of the babies have the same distinct blue skin, wide curious eyes, fully-grown teeth, and monumental size, which give the sculptures of infants a physical and emotional power rarely afforded to small children," an explanation on the city's website says.