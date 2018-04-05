Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson: Trump is 'a bully'

The longtime former governor of Wisconsin has put in his two cents about the way he feels the President of the United States governs the country.

Tommy Thompson, the 15-year Republican governor from 1996-2001, called President Trump "a bully" at a panl discussion at the Wisconsin Institute of Public Policy and Service in Wausau, according to the Wausau Daily Herald.

"He's a bully, and the president should not be a bully," he told people at the event, and that Trump, a fellow Republican, needs to send his Twitter account "out the window" and "take a Dale Carnegie course on public diplomacy,"

Thompson appeared with former UW chancellor Donna Shalala, now running as a Democrat for a Florida congressional spot.

Both Thompson and Shalala served as Health and Human Services secretaries.