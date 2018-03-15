Former Milwaukee County Board Chairman Lee Holloway passes away

10:16 AM, Mar 15, 2018
1 hour ago
A man who served the Milwaukee County Board as its chairman through political and personal controversy has passed away.

County Executive Chris Abele announced that Lee Holloway has died.

Holloway served the County Board for 18 years, with eight years as its chair.

He served a short stint as county executive when Scott Walker, then in the position, transitioned into the Governor's role.

Holloway faced numerous citations and court battles over properties he owned in the latter part of the last decade. He also faced a sexual harrassment case.

