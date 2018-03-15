Former Milwaukee County Board Chairman Lee Holloway passes away

A man who served the Milwaukee County Board as its chairman through political and personal controversy has passed away.

County Executive Chris Abele announced that Lee Holloway has died.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Lee Holloway. As the 1st African American Chair of the MKE County Board, and the 1st African American County Executive of MKE County, his leadership and dedication to the people of MKE County will not be forgotten. — Chris Abele (@ChrisAbeleMKE) March 15, 2018

Holloway served the County Board for 18 years, with eight years as its chair.

He served a short stint as county executive when Scott Walker, then in the position, transitioned into the Governor's role.

Holloway faced numerous citations and court battles over properties he owned in the latter part of the last decade. He also faced a sexual harrassment case.