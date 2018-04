Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of his death.

Throughout his life, King introduced a non-violent approach to civil rights that differed from other movements at the time.

King was known and respected across the globe and his teachings left a strong impact on Milwaukee.

Click here for much more archive video.of King's appearances and impact from WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4.