Doug Russell interviews Paralympics play-by-play curling announcer Chris Vosters

Doug Russell
10:02 AM, Mar 16, 2018
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - MARCH 10: Detail shoot of Korea wheelchair during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Session 01 during day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on March 10, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

As the Olympic games fade into the South Korean sun, another set of games came to Pyeongchang. The Paralympics give disabled athletes the chance to participate in a variety of sports, including curling. 

Curling has had a long history in Wisconsin, which includes the NBC announcing teams. Muskego native (and WTMJ alumnus) Trenni Kusierek was the sideline reporter for the Olympics, while Brookfield native (and WTMJ.com's Preps Live alumnus) Chris Vosters was the lead play by play announcer for the Paralympics.

WTMJ's Doug Russell spoke with Vosters recently on Wisconsin's Morning News.
 

