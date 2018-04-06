District Attorney John Chisholm: Brown Deer officer who shot man won't be retried

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has decided not to retry Brown Deer Police Officer Devon Kraemer, according to Chief Deputy DA Kent Lovern.

Kraemer’s trial in connection with the shooting of Manuel Burnley Jr. ended with a hung jury in February.

The 12 jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict after roughly two-and-a-half days of deliberation.

"We put a lot of resources into the trial, because it was an important matter that took place in our community," Lovern said. "We now have reviewed the transcripts in the case, of the testimony at the trial, and under the circumstances we don’t believe we’d be able to meet our burden of proof in a retrial of this matter."

Lovern declined to specify what the jury's final tally of guilty vs. not guilty was following Kraemer's trial, but said the count was factored into Friday's decision.

Kraemer shot Burnley Jr. once in the back after she and another officer escorted him off a bus near 60th St. & Brown Deer Rd. in March, 2016.

Surveillance video from the bus showed Burnley Jr. arguing with the driver.

Kraemer testified during her trial that she shot Burnley Jr. in self-defense because he was overpowering the two officers during a struggle that ensued once they were off the bus.

The prosecutor argued Burnley Jr. didn’t pose a significant threat to the officers.

Burnley Jr., who survived the shooting but lost part of a lung, testified during the trial that he was not resisting arrest.

Lovern said he's aware use of force cases involving police officers and civilians have been drawing increased scrutiny around the country.

He said he's confident the District Attorney's office put its best effort into the Kraemer case.

"While we know this scrutiny exists in other cities as well, I don't know that that heightens our interest in this case, because we already feel like we’ve put a lot of care and concern into these cases," Lovern said of Milwaukee County.

Kraemer remains on administrative suspension from Brown Deer Police.

Police Chief Michael Kass said a permanent decision on her status with the department would come following the District Attorney's decision on a possible retrial.