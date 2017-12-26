Different cultures give the holiday an international flavor

Outside of our American traditions of Christmas trees and stockings, the kinds of world wide traditions can vary widely and can be, let's say unorthodox.

For example, in Mexico, the nativity scene is a big deal, but they do it differently... it's carved... OUT OF RADISHES!

Or in Italy, Santa doesn't bring the toys... its La Befana! A kind old witch who brings the kiddies toys on her broomstick.

With a trip to this year's holiday folk fair, I was able to learn about some more traditions that are a little less ODD.



For example, there's Slovenia.

"On Christmas Eve, the father or the oldest member of the house will take us around and bless our home. So he carries the incense throughout the house, and the mother usually prays the rosary and the children follow with holy water. And they go from room to room and they bless the house." says Helen Frona, cultural director for the Slovenian Culture Society.

Santa is our go-to guy when we want to make sure the kids are being good, right? And then there's the Krampus in Austria who kidnaps naughty kids, takes them to his lair and eats them! But in Switzerland, Samichlaus works a little differently.

Katherine Kuener, the Swiss cultural booth coordinator at the fair says it's more of a self-improvement method, rather than punishment. "Samichlaus might ask them to kind of, if they were naughty, try to work better. So he might ask them to recite a poem about Santa Claus and that might earn them some good favor for Samichlaus."

And the Jolly Ol' Elf doesn't come alone! Remember the Krampus? Helen Frona says, "We believe in Sveti Miklavz, and he is our St Nicholas. So he comes to visit us on December 6th, where he comes with his angels and his devils and he brings presents if the presents are good, or perhaps sticks if the children are naughty."

Food is always a great part of any holiday tradition...unless you're not into lye-cured fish.

Gretchen Bjork of the Sons of Norway says, "Norwegians love food. So we have Lutefisk, which is a cod that's been dried and when they go to make it, they actually soak it in a water/lye solution. And then after it's gotten back to not being hard as a rock, then they have to soak it in water for a number of days so that it's actually edible. And then it's served with butter and boiled potatoes and white sauce."

Not into reconstituted cod? That's ok, Mara Zelenka the Food Booth coordinator for the Czech group says they've got a nice treat.

"We've got Angel and Devil cookies. And the story behind those is the angels would go around to all of the kids and remind them to be good. And the devil would be right behind her, shaking their chains, to remind them that that's what they need to do."

Decorating is another way we can show our cultural differences.

Consider the pickle.

Mara Zelenka says, "Putting a... not a real pickle but a pickle ornament in the tree. And the tradition behind that is the first child to find the pickle in the tree, got to open the first present."

No matter what culture you come from or what holiday tradition you practice, we want to wish you a Merry Christmas and the happiest of holiday seasons.

